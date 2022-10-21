Foley Partner Claire Marblestone, member of the firm's Health Care Practice and Telemedicine & Digital Health Industry Team, will be a speaker at The Future of Reproductive Health: Building & Investing in Post-Roe America event in San Francisco on October 26, 2022.

Ms. Marblestone's presentation is titled, "The Latest on the Telemedicine Abortion Landscape." During the presentation, participants will discuss the legal issues facing healthcare providers and technology companies on access to reproductive health services. Topics of discussion will include:

How telemedicine can impact access to an abortion

How telemedicine can change the abortion industry

The daylong conference is hosted by Carolyn Witte (Tia), Chrissy Farr (OMERS Ventures), Holly Maloney (General Catalyst), and Emily Melton (Threshold Ventures). The goal is to bring together legal experts, clinicians, founders, investors, and nonprofits to discuss the challenges and opportunities for new solutions following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs. Driving toward action, the event will feature a series of presentations on relevant facets of the law, a panel of "founders and funders" navigating this new reality, and a variety of interdisciplinary breakout sessions around specific topics — from the role of employers to threats to fertility care.

