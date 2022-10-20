Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Congress This Week

COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Extended through Mid-January

New Executive Order Directs HHS to Leverage CMS Innovation Center to Improve Access to and Lower Drug Costs

IRA Implementation Update

Medicare 340B Payment Cut Ending for 2022

Forthcoming Rules

FDA Debates Removing Preterm Birth Preventive Drug From Market, Reigniting Criticisms of Accelerated Approval Pathway

FDA Seeks Public Feedback on Distributed and Point-of-Care Drug Manufacturing

Treasury Department Finalized Family Glitch Rule

Medicare Open Enrollment Oct. 15 through Dec. 7

FDA, CDC Green Light Omicron-Targeted Booster for Young Children; Vaccine Rates Remain Stagnant

CMS Extends, Updates BPCI Advanced Model

