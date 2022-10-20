Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Congress This Week
  • COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Extended through Mid-January
  • New Executive Order Directs HHS to Leverage CMS Innovation Center to Improve Access to and Lower Drug Costs
  • IRA Implementation Update
  • Medicare 340B Payment Cut Ending for 2022
  • Forthcoming Rules
  • FDA Debates Removing Preterm Birth Preventive Drug From Market, Reigniting Criticisms of Accelerated Approval Pathway
  • FDA Seeks Public Feedback on Distributed and Point-of-Care Drug Manufacturing
  • Treasury Department Finalized Family Glitch Rule
  • Medicare Open Enrollment Oct. 15 through Dec. 7
  • FDA, CDC Green Light Omicron-Targeted Booster for Young Children; Vaccine Rates Remain Stagnant
  • CMS Extends, Updates BPCI Advanced Model

