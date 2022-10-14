The New York State Department of Health will host an All Stakeholders Meeting on the Medicaid Pharmacy Benefit Transition to NYRx. The webinar will take place from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. on October 18, 2022.

NYRx is the Medicaid Fee-For-Service pharmacy program. This is part of a series of recurring monthly webinars on the topic. The Department of Health advises there will be a question-and-answer period at the end of the webinar.

Registration is required to attend the webinar. Those registering will receive a confirmation email with information on how to join the webinar.

The registration form can be accessed at this link: registration form

DOH reports that it will post the presentation to the DOH website and they provide this link: DOH website

