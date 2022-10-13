Vesting Period 2 covers the period April 1, 2022 through September 30, 2022. The New York State Department of Health opened the Healthcare Worker Bonus Program Portal to facilitate submissions by eligible employers on behalf of their employees who qualify for bonus payments for Vesting Period 2.

The HWB Program Portal can be accessed at this link:

HWB Program Portal

DOH published that the Portal was open on October 5, 2022 and tier notice indicates that it will be open for submissions for thirty (30) days.

More information and FAQs on the Healthcare Worker Bonus Program can be accessed at these two links:

NYSDOH HWB Program webpage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

