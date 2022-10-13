FTI Consulting's team of subject matter experts include JDs and CPAs that authored CMS rules, regulations, and financial tools including the CCBHC cost report. We specialize in technical assistance for the CCBHC demonstration: Cost report compliance, audit support, organizational transformation and strategic planning.

National Council for Mental Wellbeing- Bronze Sponsor

FTI Consulting is excited to partner with the National Council to help transform the behavioral healthcare industry. We are happy to serve both states and clinics in developing their CCBHC programs by providing a complimentary 15-minute technical assistance call. Our specialties are cost reporting and PPS payment operations.

Our Approach

Strategy and Compliance

Our team of CPAs and financial professionals can walk you through the cost-based rate-setting process, understanding short-term and ong-term goals while you build your CCBHC program. We guide you through Medicaid rules and help you create sustainable, efficient operations to make your CCBHC program successful.

What We Offer

Program Expertise

Our team at FTI Consulting has been involved with the CCBHC concept since the Protecting Access to Medicare Act passed in 2014. Our cost report experts helped design the template and instructions used by states in the demonstration. Our experience allows us to help you manage growth and cash flow while you transform your operations to join the demonstration or work under a state plan amendment. We will walk you through the financial aspects of the CCBHC and manage daily or monthly bundled prospective payments.

Technical Assistance

Our expertise in the program allows us to help states and clinics set up prospective payment the right way to ensure patients' continued access to quality behavioral healthcare. We offer technical assistance with all financial aspects of being a CCBHC, including cost reporting, anticipated costs in the first year of operation, wraparound payments (where needed) and payment reconciliation.

Reconcilation Support

Changing operations for prospective payments can be daunting. Our experts can help your finance teams modify their systems to handle bundled payments for services and reconcile Medicaid payments to ensure that the payment is correct, regardless of whether your state has Medicaid managed care.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.