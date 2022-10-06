Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Congress This Week: Congress Passes CR Averting Government Shutdown
  • Trauma Systems and Mobile Health Clinic Act Passes the House
  • Biden Administration Hosts Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health
  • GAO Releases Telehealth Report
  • CMS Announces 2023 Medicare A and B Premiums and Deductibles
  • CBO Report: Ways to Reduce What Commercial Insurers Pay for Hospitals' and Physicians' Services
  • CMS Reopens Comment Period on Medicaid Interim Final Rule
  • FDA Greenlights Amylyx's ALS Drug

