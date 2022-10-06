Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Congress This Week: Congress Passes CR Averting Government Shutdown

Trauma Systems and Mobile Health Clinic Act Passes the House

Biden Administration Hosts Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health

GAO Releases Telehealth Report

CMS Announces 2023 Medicare A and B Premiums and Deductibles

CBO Report: Ways to Reduce What Commercial Insurers Pay for Hospitals' and Physicians' Services

CMS Reopens Comment Period on Medicaid Interim Final Rule

FDA Greenlights Amylyx's ALS Drug

