United States:
Holland & Knight Health Dose: October 4, 2022
06 October 2022
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly
dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders
abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health
sector.
This week's topics include:
- Congress This Week: Congress Passes CR Averting Government
Shutdown
- Trauma Systems and Mobile Health Clinic Act Passes the
House
- Biden Administration Hosts Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and
Health
- GAO Releases Telehealth Report
- CMS Announces 2023 Medicare A and B Premiums and
Deductibles
- CBO Report: Ways to Reduce What Commercial Insurers Pay for
Hospitals' and Physicians' Services
- CMS Reopens Comment Period on Medicaid Interim Final Rule
- FDA Greenlights Amylyx's ALS Drug
