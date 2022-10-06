ARTICLE

Nephrology and Dialysis Practices

SEPTEMBER 22, 2022

Benesch outlines five states with data protection laws coming into effect in 2023

Next year, statutes for data security and data privacy will go into effect in CA and VA on Jan. 1, while laws in CO and CT will be effective as of July 1 and entities operating in UT will be subject to its legislation as of Dec. 31. Benesch Law says the scope of the various laws are as follows:

CA: Annual global gross revenue of over $25 million, or buying, selling or sharing personal information of at least 100,000 CA consumers, or 50% of annual gross revenue is derived from selling CA consumers' private information;

CO: Processing the personal information of at least 100,000 CO consumers, or receiving any profit from the sale of personal information of at least 25,000 CO consumers;

VA: Processing the personal information of at least 100,000 VA consumers, or deriving 50% of annual gross revenue from the sale of personal information of at least 25,000 VA consumers;

CT: Processing the personal information of at least 100,000 CT consumers, or deriving 25% of annual global gross revenue from the sale of personal information of at least 25,000 CT consumers; and

UT: Annual global gross revenue of over $25 million, and processing the personal information of at least 100,000 UT consumers, or deriving 50% of annual gross revenue from the sale of personal information of at least 25,000 UT consumers.

