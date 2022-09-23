An organization's ability to create value and achieve targeted revenue growth depends on the reliability of and ability to consistently predict and validate revenue while avoiding unforeseen material adjustments. FTI Consulting's team of tenured senior finance operators has created a standardized revenue recognition methodology and tool that can be customized to your business.

FTI Consulting's tool will help you accurately forecast future revenue while ensuring a sound revenue recognition policy that will stand up to independent audits and external diligence. Once the model is operational, FTI Consulting's team transfers knowledge and ownership of the tool to the client through training and practical user manuals. FTI Consulting's clients are then prepared to independently administer and carry the process forward.

Healthcare organizations turn to FTI Consulting's professionals to evaluate, build, implement and improve processes and tools to power critical revenue recognition practices. FTI Consulting's team helps clients avoid forecasting surprises and enables them to make quick decisions using accurate and transparent information.

Sophisticated Analytics

Our approach harnesses clients' data to provide the visibility needed to measure performance at levels optimized for their business.

Customization

Our models are highly adaptable to reporting at consolidated levels or detailed levels broken down by regions, business lines, payors and more.

Defined Processes

No analytics tool is enough on its own. We transfer user knowledge and help create the processes and structures for leveraging the tool and acting on its results.

Defensible Output

Working closely with Big Four audit firms to validate our methodology has helped ensure successful compliance audits for our clients.

Efficient Improvements

Our tools are 80% pre-built, allowing us to focus our time on quickly tailoring models to clients' specific data inputs and analytical needs.

Access to Experts

Clients have access to a "one-stop shop" of industry experts and past operators to support operational implementation, clinical documentation and coding compliance, and when necessary interim and bridge management. Because of the depth and breadth of FTI Consulting's experience, our experts are able to assist with virtually any challenge faced by a Healthcare CFO and their Finance and Accounting team.

About the Model

Modeling the Income Statement

Our tools measure gross and net revenue against actual and expected cash collections over time.

Driven by detailed cash collection "waterfall" analyses conveying timing trends in collections performance

Subsequent cash receipts estimates based on historical performance

Intuitive insight into contractual allowances, and bad debt expense provisions booked against revenue

Captured at customizable levels of detail and on consolidated basis

Tracks net effect of payments, refunds, credits, and other adjustments

Uses analysis that covers, as available, monthly, quarterly, and multiyear periods

Modeling the Balance Sheet

Our tools assess the accounts receivable (A/R) reserve based on collections history.

Measures collections against historical A/R balances on a regular periodic basis to inform potential changes in the valuation of balance sheet A/R

Leverages collections waterfalls to estimate A/R reserve percentages using payer, age, service line, or other groupings that contain similar reimbursement and collectability characteristics

Validates the overall health and collectability of A/R under various dimensions and scenarios

Key Features of Model

Based on industry standard methodologies, views revenue recognition performance through both the lens of the income statement and balance sheet

Aligns cash collections analyses by the healthcare industry best practice of payer classification, bringing the model in line with ASC 606 requirements and generating insights of payer dynamics and performance



ASC 606 is the new revenue recognition standard that affects all businesses that enter into contracts with customers to transfer goods or services – public, private and non-profit entities. Both public and privately held companies should be ASC 606 compliant now based on the 2017 and 2018 deadlines.

Accompanied by detailed process and functionality documentation outlining the key personnel and steps involved in generating and interpreting insights

outlining the key personnel and steps involved in generating and interpreting insights Systematic, replicable, and scalable, with minimal input touchpoints

