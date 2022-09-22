Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Congress This Week: Continuing Budget Resolution Talks Continue
- House Passes Medicare Advantage Prior Authorization Legislation
- Reps. Bera, Bucshon Introduce Bill to Thwart Proposed Conversion Factor Cuts
- Telehealth Action Calls
- House Republicans Press Biden Administration to Take Action on 42 CFR Part 2
- House Ways and Means Committee Addresses Healthcare System's Preparation for Climate Crisis
- Surprise Billing Action Picks Back Up
- Conflicting Remarks Cause Confusion Over Official End of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
- Period 3 Provider Relief Funding Reporting Deadline is Sept. 30
- White House Releases New Roadmap for Behavioral Health Integration
- White House Issues Executive Order; Outlines Spending For New Biotech, Biomanufacturing Initiative
- Hurricane Fiona Tests Puerto Rico Health Infrastructure Resiliency
- New Reports Indicate Record Levels of Enrollment; Certain Advantages for MA Plans
