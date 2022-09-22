ARTICLE

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Congress This Week: Continuing Budget Resolution Talks Continue

House Passes Medicare Advantage Prior Authorization Legislation

Reps. Bera, Bucshon Introduce Bill to Thwart Proposed Conversion Factor Cuts

Telehealth Action Calls

House Republicans Press Biden Administration to Take Action on 42 CFR Part 2

House Ways and Means Committee Addresses Healthcare System's Preparation for Climate Crisis

Surprise Billing Action Picks Back Up

Conflicting Remarks Cause Confusion Over Official End of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency

Period 3 Provider Relief Funding Reporting Deadline is Sept. 30

White House Releases New Roadmap for Behavioral Health Integration

White House Issues Executive Order; Outlines Spending For New Biotech, Biomanufacturing Initiative

Hurricane Fiona Tests Puerto Rico Health Infrastructure Resiliency

New Reports Indicate Record Levels of Enrollment; Certain Advantages for MA Plans

Read the full Health Dose »

