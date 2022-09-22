Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Congress This Week: Continuing Budget Resolution Talks Continue
  • House Passes Medicare Advantage Prior Authorization Legislation
  • Reps. Bera, Bucshon Introduce Bill to Thwart Proposed Conversion Factor Cuts
  • Telehealth Action Calls
  • House Republicans Press Biden Administration to Take Action on 42 CFR Part 2
  • House Ways and Means Committee Addresses Healthcare System's Preparation for Climate Crisis
  • Surprise Billing Action Picks Back Up
  • Conflicting Remarks Cause Confusion Over Official End of COVID-19 Public Health Emergency
  • Period 3 Provider Relief Funding Reporting Deadline is Sept. 30
  • White House Releases New Roadmap for Behavioral Health Integration
  • White House Issues Executive Order; Outlines Spending For New Biotech, Biomanufacturing Initiative
  • Hurricane Fiona Tests Puerto Rico Health Infrastructure Resiliency
  • New Reports Indicate Record Levels of Enrollment; Certain Advantages for MA Plans

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.