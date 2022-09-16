As we enter the third year of the pandemic, life with COVID-19 has become the new "normal" for many Americans. While debate can be had about when a pandemic ends or becomes endemic, there is no dispute that more and more Americans feel COVID-19 is no longer a national crisis1 and that the nation currently faces larger problems.2 This shift in public opinion has implications for the declaration of a Public Health Emergency by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), upon which many of the telehealth expansions of the pandemic are dependent. While the Public Health Emergency is likely to continue for the remainder of 2022,3 its eventual end will necessitate an examination of the utility of the government's telehealth waivers and their impact on the delivery of health care. Early pandemic data suggests that telehealth's rapid adoption increased the accessibility of health services-particularly for susceptible population groups-but that inequities exist in its delivery. Further, concern regarding the potential for fraud and abuse in the delivery of telehealth services remains a focus of the federal government and its enforcers. Finally, while permanent federal legislation expanding the scope of telehealth services and reimbursement remains to be seen, a large bipartisan push to expand the services permanently appears likely in late 2023 or early 2024.

Explosive Growth

At the beginning of the pandemic, stay-at-home orders and social distancing required that the delivery of health care be changed overnight. With the declaration of a Public Health Emergency and passage of the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act4 and the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act,5 the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) was granted the ability to waive6 certain requirements for telehealth services. Before the pandemic, telemedicine7 was limited to certain services which could only be provided by specific practitioners8 to rural patients at "originating sites."9 These requirements were quickly waived to allow for the provision of telemedicine services to urban and suburban communities, including telemedicine by practitioners previously barred from providing telemedicine services.10 Licensing requirements for out-of-state practitioners were also waived11 and certain telehealth services were allowed to be provided via "audio-only," including office visits and behavioral health services.12 This superseded the requirement that telehealth services be furnished via audio and video equipment, permitting two-way, real-time interactive communication between the patient and practitioner. 13

Following these actions, the use of telehealth skyrocketed. From the period of March 1, 2020 to February 28, 2021, approximately two in five Medicare beneficiaries utilized telehealth14 services, a rate 88 times that of the year prior to the pandemic.15 The use of telehealth remained heightened into early 2021, when in-person office visits had resumed for most providers.16 During this first year, Medicare beneficiaries received over 54.5 million office visits via telehealth and 34 million instances of virtual care services.17 Telehealth was frequently used among beneficiaries for behavioral health services and nursing home visits, totaling 14.1 million and 3.3 million services, respectively.18

Another study utilizing the Census Bureau's Household Pulse Survey from April to October 2021 found a 23.1% use of telehealth services, with nearly one in four adults polled reporting an appointment with a healthcare professional by video or phone in the previous four weeks.19 The highest rates of telehealth utilization were among those with Medicaid (29.3%) and Medicare (27.4%), Black individuals (26.8%), and those earning less than $25,000 (26.7%).20 However, video telehealth services were most likely to be utilized by young adults, those earning at least $100,000 a year, those with private health insurance and White individuals.21 The study found that video services required a "more complex setup, video-enabled devices, and broadband internet access," which could present barriers for older adults, lower income households and those with limited English proficiency.22 There was also a strong correlation between video telehealth visits and one's education.23

This data shows that the adoption of telehealth has been consistent across demographics and has been particularly beneficial at reaching at-risk population groups. Further, telehealth can be utilized to address the nation's mental health crisis24 through increased accessibility to behavioral and mental health services with reduced stigmatization. However, work remains to be done concerning an equitable distribution of video telehealth services among population groups.

Efforts to Sustain Expansion

With Medicare's telehealth waivers dependent upon the existence of a Public Health Emergency, legislative efforts are necessary to ensure the benefits of telehealth are maintained. Congress appears to be taking a measured approach to any permanent changes to telehealth flexibilities, and while no laws solidifying the expansions have been passed, measures have been taken to ensure providers do not experience a "telehealth cliff."

Recently, Congress passed the "Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022,"25 which included "Telehealth Flexibility Extensions" to continue the telehealth extensions of the pandemic for a period of 151 days past the end of the Public Health Emergency. These extensions include flexibilities removing geographic requirements for the delivery of telehealth, continuing the expansion of practitioners eligible to provide telehealth services, extending telehealth services for federally qualified health centers and rural health clinics not located at the same location as the beneficiary, removing in-person requirements for mental health services, allowing audio-only telehealth services and the use of telehealth to conduct face-to-face encounter for recertification of hospice care.26

The legislation further directed the Medicare Payment Advisory Commission to "conduct a study on the expansions of telehealth service . . . as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency," with the report due to Congress no later than June 15, 2023.27 The Secretary of HHS was also directed to begin publishing data on a quarterly basis regarding telemedicine utilization, and the Office of the Inspector General (OIG) was directed to also submit a report to Congress by June 15, 2023, on program integrity risks associated with telehealth services.28 These actions evidence Congress' intent to provide a permanent, workable solution to telehealth expansion prior to the removal of the waivers at the end of the Public Health Emergency, though this could be delayed until after the summer of 2023.

This legislation follows support by 336 health care and other interested organizations who urged Congress to extend the telehealth waivers until 2024, after which it could take up "permanent, evidence-based telehealth legislation" to "effectively modernize U.S. health care delivery."29 They cited data demonstrating overwhelming public support for increased access to telehealth services.30 CMS itself-while unable to amend statutory telemedicine requirements-has already broadened its telehealth coverage outside of the waivers by expanding its definition of "telecommunications" to include audio-only communications technology when used for telehealth for the diagnosis, evaluation or treatment of mental health disorders.31 CMS has further agreed to finalize services added to the Medicare telehealth services list through Dec. 31, 2023, to allow for additional time to evaluate whether such services should be added permanently.32

The extensions of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022 along with a groundswell of support for expanded telehealth by invested stakeholders and CMS suggest many telehealth waivers will be made permanent in the post-pandemic world. However, these decisions will not be made in haste, and permanent change is unlikely until CMS and the OIG have provided comment regarding the effect of the telehealth expansions on both the delivery of health care and health care fraud.

Concern over Fraud and Abuse

Fraud in telehealth has garnered attention throughout the pandemic, with telehealth flexibilities increasingly being exploited in large-scale fraud schemes. In May 2021, the first enforcement action by the Department of Justice (DOJ) specifically relating to Medicare's telehealth expansions was aimed at telemedicine executives, physicians, marketers and medical business owners.33 As with other recent telemedicine schemes, providers performed a telemedicine "consultation" and prescribed a certain service or product in exchange for an illegal kickback.34 However, this enforcement action differed from other recent DOJ enforcement actions in that some telemedicine visits were billed in addition to being used to prescribe or order unnecessary health care items and services.35

This trend continued into September 2021 when the DOJ charged 138 defendants-including 42 doctors, nurses and other licensed medical professionals-for participation in health care fraud schemes totaling $1.4 billion in losses, with $1.1 billion involving telemedicine.36 Court documents show that telemedicine executives paid practitioners to order unnecessary durable medical equipment, genetic testing and pain medications, often without any patient interaction or with only a brief telephone conversation with a patient the practitioner never met.37 Again, the DOJ noted that "[i]n some instances, medical professionals billed Medicare for sham telehealth consultations that did not occur as represented."38

However, telemedicine's use in such schemes often remains a means to an end rather than the source of fraud itself-the telehealth visits are frequently not billed and are used solely to try to legitimize ordering otherwise unnecessary and expensive medical services. This differs from individualized practitioner fraud involving up-coding, misrepresenting telehealth services provided and billing for telehealth services not actually rendered.39 In an attempt to differentiate between the two, Christi Grimm, Principal Deputy Inspector General of the OIG, issued a statement addressing both "telefraud" and "telehealth" schemes.40 Grimm noted the importance of distinguishing between telefraud schemes, which "inappropriately leverage[] the reach of telemarketing schemes in combination with unscrupulous doctors conducting sham remote visits," and "the evolution of scams that may relate to telehealth."41 This distinction is important for proponents of telehealth, as "telefraud schemes" involving illegal kickbacks existed prior to the increased use of telehealth and are unlikely to be indicative of telehealth fraud occurring in existing practitioner-patient relationships. In order to protect honest practitioners from involvement in such schemes, the OIG issued a "Special Fraud Alert" describing suspect characteristics of arrangements with telemedicine companies.42

While the use of telehealth frequently makes headlines in fraud cases, data concerning individualized fraud by practitioners remains sparse. The OIG has several "Active Work Plan Items"43 to study, address and audit the use of telehealth during the pandemic which are expected to be issued in 2022. These studies, along with the OIG's June 15, 2023, report on program integrity risks associated with telehealth, will have a heavy influence on which telehealth expansions will outlive the Public Health Emergency.

The Post-Pandemic Future of Telehealth

The use of telehealth during the pandemic has undoubtedly increased access to care, particularly among at-risk population groups. Its use will continue to grow post-pandemic, and concerted efforts will be made to ensure a more equitable distribution of video telehealth services. Federal legislation codifying current telehealth expansions dependent upon the Public Health Emergency can be expected following the summer of 2023, and the Secretary of HHS will likely continue to extend the Public Health Emergency until this time. Finally, while telehealth's use in "telefraud" schemes will continue to make headlines, data regarding individualized fraud will be used to determine what additional safeguards are needed to prevent everyday telehealth fraud, and many of the present-day concerns regarding telehealth will quickly become a thing of the past.

