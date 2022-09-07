Nephrology and Dialysis Practices

AUGUST 19, 2022

Fresenius CEO resigning; to be replaced by head of company's pharmaceutical business

Michael Sen, President and CEO of Fresenius Kabi, will replace Stephan Sturm as CEO of Fresenius SE on Oct. 1. Shares in the company fell 44% over the past year, in part due to the COVID pandemic and a surge of costs but Fresenius' stock price rose by nearly 6% immediately after Sturm's announcement. The change at the top mirrors the shake up in leadership at Fresenius Medical Care (FMC), where Carla Kriwet will take over as CEO at the world's largest dialysis provider from Rice Powell on Oct. 1. FMC's share price reached a 12- year low in July following a 12% plunge.

SOURCE: Reuters

AUGUST 25, 2022

DaVita involved in crafting federal legislation to counter SCOTUS ruling about payments from private insurers for dialysis

A bipartisan bill introduced to the House of Representatives seeks to circumvent a ruling from the Supreme Court, which sided with a private health plan in a lawsuit brought by DaVita. The dialysis provider alleged the private plan was forcing members to opt for Medicare for dialysis services and accused the plan of discrimination. SCOTUS disagreed and now DaVita is working with members of Congress on legislation that would require private plans to reimburse dialysis patients at the same rate as patients with other kidney ailments. The initiative also has the support of Kidney Care Partners, which represents patients, professional care providers and other stakeholders.

SOURCE: Denver Business Journal (sub. rec.)

AUGUST 11, 2022

Dialyze Direct to provide on-site dialysis for rehab company in NY, FL

Infinite Care has over 50 rehabilitation centers in NY and FL, offering sub-acute orthopedic, cardiac, pulmonary and neurological care. Dialyze Direct will provide on-site hemodialysis services at Infinite Care's facilities, bringing the number of sites using its system to more than 170 in 13 states.

SOURCE: Dialyze Direct

