On August 30, 2022, Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. announced that it has re-submitted its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the FDA for ONS-5010, "an investigational ophthalmic therapy which, if approved, will be branded as LYTENAVA (bevacizumab-vikg) for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD)." As we previously reported, Outlook Therapeutics had announced in May 2022 that the FDA requested additional information in order to complete the filing of the company's BLA for LYTENAVA. Russell Trenary, President and CEO of Outlook Therapeutics, commented, "We remain committed to bringing ophthalmic bevacizumab to market, which if approved, can provide retina patients with an on-label treatment option that helps patients avoid the health risks associated with unapproved repackaged oncologic IV bevacizumab."

