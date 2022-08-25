United States:
NY Webinar On Medicaid Pharmacy Benefit Transition To FFS
25 August 2022
Harris Beach
The New York State Department of Health (DOH) hosted a public
webinar on Aug 16 about the transition of the Medicaid pharmacy
benefit from Managed Care to the Fee-For-Service (FFS) program. A
copy of the DOH's Webinar presentation is now
available. This is not a recording, simply slides used in the
presentation.
Additionally, DOH published a link for information and resources
for Medicaid members and providers at DOH pharmacy transition website.
DOH invites questions about the transition. They can be directed
to NYRx@health.ny.gov and include "Pharmacy
Benefit Transition" in the subject line.
