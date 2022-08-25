The New York State Department of Health (DOH) hosted a public webinar on Aug 16 about the transition of the Medicaid pharmacy benefit from Managed Care to the Fee-For-Service (FFS) program. A copy of the DOH's Webinar presentation is now available. This is not a recording, simply slides used in the presentation.

Additionally, DOH published a link for information and resources for Medicaid members and providers at DOH pharmacy transition website.

DOH invites questions about the transition. They can be directed to NYRx@health.ny.gov and include "Pharmacy Benefit Transition" in the subject line.

