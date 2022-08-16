The Health Care Compliance practice group introduces its new Senior Director, Darri Scalzo, CHRC, CCRP. Darri is based out of the Chicago office and works remotely from Arkansas. She has over 25 years of experience in research compliance, research administration, and auditing, along with special expertise in human subject research protections, animal research compliance, research misconduct, and research integrity. She also has experience in both financial and programmatic audits of federal grants, pre-award administration, and sponsored funds accounting.

Prior to joining Ankura, Darri served for twelve years as the Research Compliance Officer for a large academic medical center in the south where she oversaw the overall research compliance program. In this role, she directed and performed audits of human subject research studies, animal research protocols, the Institutional Review Board, and the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee; assisted in investigations of research misconduct and undue foreign influence; and managed the research compliance education program. She served as the liaison with the Food and Drug Administration for any inspections of clinical research investigators. She also served as the institutional liaison with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Arkansas Department of Health for any investigators whose research required the use of controlled substances. Darri has experience interacting with federal oversight agencies such as the National Institute of Health Office of Extramural Research, the Office of Research Integrity, and the Office of Laboratory Animal Welfare, as well as with federal investigative agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Darri's previous roles include Director of Sponsored Funds Accounting; Compliance Audit Manager; Administrative Director of Pre-Award Services; and Accountant in the Audit Department of a national accounting firm. Through these various positions, Darri has gained experience at every interval of the research process – from the pre-award proposal stage throughout the conduct of the research to the final reporting of the research.

Darri's passion is educating and training research staff and investigators to conduct their research in the most compliant manner possible to ensure the integrity of their work. She has frequently presented to the Certified Research Specialist program at her former employer as well as to the various research oversight committees and academic departments. Darri has also been a speaker at the HealthCare Compliance Association's annual Research Compliance conference.



Darri L. Scalzo

