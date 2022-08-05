Since the recent Dobbs decision, which overturned Roe v. Wade, companies have been impacted nationwide and have several new legal angles to consider as it relates to their employees and their businesses. With that in mind, we've created a new podcast series, Dobbs on Demand, designed to help you navigate this new and evolving landscape.

In this episode of Dobbs on Demand, we will discuss the legal angles to consider as it relates to healthcare providers since the recent Dobbs decision.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.