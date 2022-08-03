We hope that you can join Foley Partners, Nathaniel Lacktman and T.J. Ferrante, at the Health Tech Nerds (HTN) member webinar on August 11, 2022. Nathaniel and T.J. will be presenting alongside with Lisa Bari, CEO of Civitas Networks for Health and co-founder of Programma Health.Their presentation is titled, "CMS Proposals in the 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule." Members of HTN can attend the presentation via the Slack channel and webinar link.

During the program, participants will discuss:

What CMS will do with telehealth services when the PHE expires

The future of virtual direct supervision under Medicare

Changes to remote patient monitoring and the newly-proposed remote therapeutic monitoring codes

Changes to the Medicare Shared Savings Program for ACOs

Health Tech Nerds is an online community run by Kevin O'Leary and Ryan Russell whose members share a passion for helping to make healthcare better. HTN aims to support individuals working to make healthcare a better place by providing them with a trusted, unfiltered perspective on what is happening in the industry. HTN intends to provide a perspective that allows the health tech community to stay in front of changes and support it in actually changing the industry for the better. To learn more, visit theHTN website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.