- On July 15, 2022, the World Health Organization (WHO) issued a draft guideline titled "Use of
Non-sugar Sweeteners." WHO is seeking public comments on the draft
guideline. Those interested in submitting must do so by the August
14, 2022 deadline.
- Based on what WHO describes as a "systematic review that
assessed the health effects of higher compared to lower intake of
non-sugar sweeteners," the guideline document provides a
"conditional" recommendation against using non-sugar
sweeteners to achieve weight control or to reduce the risk of
noncommunicable diseases. Notably, WHO prominently acknowledged
that the recommendation "is based on evidence of low
certainty overall...."
- The guideline's target audience includes policymakers, health professionals, scientists, and food industry representatives. However, any interested party may submit a comment at WHO's website. WHO notes that it particularly seeks comments on issues like potentially missing information, contextual issues, and implications for implementing the guideline.
