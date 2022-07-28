ARTICLE

Murad Hussain talks about how life sciences companies and healthcare providers can work with enforcement investigators to encourage a more sophisticated analysis of data. A better understanding of the data's context and meaning could lead to more nuanced fraud enforcement investigations—and, potentially, better outcomes for the targets of those investigations. This is the latest in our series: "Insights: Life Sciences" where we examine the legal issues and trends impacting the life sciences and healthcare industries.

