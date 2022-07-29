On July 27, 2022, the New York State Office of Mental Health (OMH) published in the New York State Register an Emergency Rule Making related to Telehealth Services. These regulations make permanent many of the flexibilities put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic. The effective date of the Emergency Rulemaking was July 12, 2022, the date that OMH provided it for filing in the State Register. Its publication marks the start of the 60-day comment period to the new Part 538.

The New York State Department of Health published its Emergency Rule Making on Telehealth on July 14, 2022 in the State Register. That Emergency Rule Making is still in the comment period.

Managed Care Organizations; Managed Long Term Care Plans; providers of Medicaid Services under contract with these entities; and constituencies affiliated with Medicaid, OASAS, OMH, OCFS and OPWDD can:

Review OMH's emergency regulations page on its website.

Contact Matthew Babcock at mbabcock@harrisbeach.com for more information on this topic.

