On July 20, 2022, the Office of Inspector General issued a Special Fraud Alert cautioning healthcare practitioners about entering into certain types of arrangements with telemedicine companies. The alert sets forth 7 characteristics of arrangements which may be suspect and/or present a heightened risk of fraud and abuse. The general information in this Special Fraud Alert and, in particular, the 7 characteristics listed, are worth a review by any practitioner engaging in telehealth efforts with a third-party.
These fraud schemes vary in design and operation, and they have involved a wide range of different individuals and types of entities, including international and domestic telemarketing call centers, staffing companies, Practitioners, marketers, brokers, and others.
