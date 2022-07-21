ARTICLE

Raqiyyah Pippins talks about the exciting new trends in consumer health product regulation. With changes in how the FDA regulates over-the-counter drugs and product labeling, there will be opportunities for companies to talk about their products in ways that they've never been able to before. This is the latest in our series: "Insights: Life Sciences" where we examine the legal issues and trends impacting the life sciences and healthcare industries.

