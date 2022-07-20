Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Drug Pricing and ACA Credits Resurrected in Pared Down Build Back Better Act
  • User Fee Negotiations Hit Significant Roadblock
  • Appropriations Update
  • House Republicans Outline Affordable Health Care Policies
  • CMS Releases CY 2023 OPPS Proposed Rule
  • HHS Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency into Mid-October
  • Biden Weighs Next Steps as Dobbs Fallout Continues

