Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Drug Pricing and ACA Credits Resurrected in Pared Down Build Back Better Act

User Fee Negotiations Hit Significant Roadblock

Appropriations Update

House Republicans Outline Affordable Health Care Policies

CMS Releases CY 2023 OPPS Proposed Rule

HHS Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency into Mid-October

Biden Weighs Next Steps as Dobbs Fallout Continues

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.