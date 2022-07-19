self

During this episode, Bridgette Keller speaks with Kerlann Flowers, Legal Director and Senior Attorney for Hofstra University School of Law's Medical-Legal Partnership (MLP), and Mintz Associate Jean Krebs. They discuss the work of the MLP, how the ongoing pandemic has impacted the MLP and its clients, and, in many respects, made collaboration between medical providers and lawyers more important than ever.

