The July 13, 2022 New York State Register published a summary of the New York State Office of the Medicaid Inspector General's ("OMIG") Proposed Rulemaking on Medicaid Program Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention. As Proposed Rulemaking, comments are being accepted for 60 days (till Sunday September 11, 2022).

The full text of the Proposed Rulemaking is available on OMIG's website.

The Proposed Rulemaking seeks to implement the statutory changes that were made to New York Social Services Law Section 363-d and which were effective on April 1, 2020.

The Proposed Rulemaking would delete 18 New York Codes Rules and Regulations Part 521 in its entirety and replace it with a new Part 521. The organization of the new Part is as follows:

Part 521 Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention

Subpart 521-1 Compliance Programs

Subpart 521-2 Medicaid Managed Care Fraud, Waste and Abuse Prevention

Subpart 521-3 Self-Disclosure Programs

