Health Care Beat · Global Workforce Solutions of U.S. Health Care Employers

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary health care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

On this episode of Health Care Beat, host Adam Laughton is joined by Leon Rodriguez, a partner in Seyfarth's Immigration practice, a member of the firm's Health Care industry group, and a former Director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services. Adam and Leon discuss various options available to US health care employers interested in hiring foreign workers amid current staffing shortages.

