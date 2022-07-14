Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Congress This Week: A Packed Summer Agenda
- Biden Administration to Extend the Public Health Emergency (PHE)
- CMS Releases CY 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Proposed Rule
- PRF Reporting Period 3 Portal Opens
- National Stakeholder Call on July 19 with the CMS Administrator
- New CMS Report Reveals Implicit Bias in Value-Based Models
- Payer Price Transparency Requirements in Effect as of July 1
- FDA Seeks to Expand Accelerated Approval Pathway to New Uses
- CMS Soliciting Feedback on Social Risk Factor Readmissions Measures
- 2023 Rate Hikes Expected Next Year, Though Impact Depends on Congressional Action
- COVID-19 Update
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.