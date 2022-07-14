Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Congress This Week: A Packed Summer Agenda

Biden Administration to Extend the Public Health Emergency (PHE)

CMS Releases CY 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Proposed Rule

PRF Reporting Period 3 Portal Opens

National Stakeholder Call on July 19 with the CMS Administrator

New CMS Report Reveals Implicit Bias in Value-Based Models

Payer Price Transparency Requirements in Effect as of July 1

FDA Seeks to Expand Accelerated Approval Pathway to New Uses

CMS Soliciting Feedback on Social Risk Factor Readmissions Measures

2023 Rate Hikes Expected Next Year, Though Impact Depends on Congressional Action

COVID-19 Update

