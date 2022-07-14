Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Congress This Week: A Packed Summer Agenda
  • Biden Administration to Extend the Public Health Emergency (PHE)
  • CMS Releases CY 2023 Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (MPFS) Proposed Rule
  • PRF Reporting Period 3 Portal Opens
  • National Stakeholder Call on July 19 with the CMS Administrator
  • New CMS Report Reveals Implicit Bias in Value-Based Models
  • Payer Price Transparency Requirements in Effect as of July 1
  • FDA Seeks to Expand Accelerated Approval Pathway to New Uses
  • CMS Soliciting Feedback on Social Risk Factor Readmissions Measures
  • 2023 Rate Hikes Expected Next Year, Though Impact Depends on Congressional Action
  • COVID-19 Update

