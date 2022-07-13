As we have been covering, the Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade in their Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, leaving it to states to regulate access to abortion in their territory. The Biden Administration's response to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization is taking shape and it has directed the Federal governmental agencies to look at what they can and should do to protect women's health and privacy. Over the last few weeks, those agencies have been weighing in.

Initially, during the week of June 27th, we saw the following agency activity:

Tri-Agency Guidance re Contraceptive Coverage: On June 27th, the agencies responsible for enforcing the provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA) — the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and Treasury — issued a letter directed to health plans and insurers "reminding" them that group health plans must cover, without cost-sharing, birth control and contraceptive counseling for plan participants. They note that they are concerned about a lack of compliance with this mandate, and that they will be actively enforcing it.

HHS Guidance re HIPAA Privacy: Shortly after, HHS issued guidance regarding the privacy protections offered by HIPAA relating to reproductive health care services covered under a health plan, including abortion services. This guidance reminds covered entities that HIPAA permits, but may not require, disclosure of PHI when such disclosure is required by law, for law enforcement purposes, or to avert a serious threat to health or safety. The guidance described the following disclosure scenarios, without an individual authorization, as breaching HIPAA's privacy obligations: "Required by Law :" An individual goes to a hospital emergency department while experiencing complications related to a miscarriage during the tenth week of pregnancy. A hospital workforce member suspects the individual of having taken medication to end their pregnancy. State or other law prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy but does not require the hospital to report individuals to law enforcement. Where state law does not expressly require such reporting, HIPAA would not permit a disclosure to law enforcement under the "required by law" provision. "For Law Enforcement Purposes :" A law enforcement official goes to a reproductive health care clinic and requests records of abortions performed at the clinic. If the request is not accompanied by a court order or other mandate enforceable in a court of law, HIPAA would not permit the clinic to disclose PHI in response to the request. "To Avert a Serious Threat to Health or Safety:" A pregnant individual in a state that bans abortion informs their health care provider that they intend to seek an abortion in another state where abortion is legal. The provider wants to report the statement to law enforcement to attempt to prevent the abortion from taking place. However, HIPAA would not permit this as a disclosure to avert a serious threat to health or safety because a statement indicating an individual's intent to get a legal abortion, or any other care tied to pregnancy, does not qualify as a serious an imminent threat to the health and safety of a person or the public, and it generally would be inconsistent with professional ethical standards.

Shortly after, HHS issued guidance regarding the privacy protections offered by HIPAA relating to reproductive health care services covered under a health plan, including abortion services. This guidance reminds covered entities that HIPAA permits, but may not require, disclosure of PHI when such disclosure is required by law, for law enforcement purposes, or to avert a serious threat to health or safety. The guidance described the following disclosure scenarios, without an individual authorization, as breaching HIPAA's privacy obligations:

On Friday, July 9th, the Biden administration issued an "Executive Order on Protecting Access to Reproductive Healthcare Services." The Executive Order creates the Interagency Task Force on Reproductive Healthcare Access and instructs different agencies in broad brushstrokes in at least three areas:

Access to Services : The Secretary and Health and Human Services is to identify possible ways to: protect and expand access to abortion care, including medication abortion, and other reproductive health services such as family planning services; increase education about available reproductive health care services and contraception; ensure all patients receive protections for emergency care afforded by law.

The Secretary of Health and Human Services is directed to report back to the President in 30 days on this point.

Legal Assistance : The Attorney General and Counsel to the President will encourage lawyers to represent patients, providers and third parties lawfully seeking reproductive health services.

: The Attorney General and Department of Homeland Security will consider ways to ensure safety of patients, providers, third parties, and clinics, pharmacies and other entities providing reproductive health services. Privacy and Data Protection: Agencies also will consider ways to: address privacy threats, e.g., the sale of sensitive health-related data and digital surveillance, protect consumers' privacy when seeking information about reproductive health care services, and strengthen protections under HIPAA with regard to reproductive healthcare services and patient-provider confidentiality laws.

It did not take long for the agencies to respond:

On Monday, July 11th, in a letter to health care providers, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said that the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act requires health care providers to stabilize a patient in an emergency health situation. Given the Supremacy Clause of the Constitution, that statute takes precedence over conflicting state law. As a result, that stabilization treatment could include abortion services if needed to protect the woman's life.

Also on Monday, the Federal Trade Commission announced that it is taking action to ensure that sensitive medical data, including location tracking data on electronic applications, is not illegally shared. The FTC gave several examples of existing enforcement activity and noted it will aggressively pursue other violations.

We are certain to see more responses to the Executive Order and will update this space. Should you have any questions, please contact your Seyfarth attorney. We will continue to monitor and provide updates as developments unfold.

