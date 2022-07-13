On Monday, July 11, 2022, the secretary of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a letter to healthcare providers regarding the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), indicating that when a state law prohibits abortion and does not provide an exception that aligns with EMTALA's emergency medical condition definition, that state law is preempted.

The letter provides:

EMTALA protects clinical judgment for the determination of an emergency medical condition, the provision of stabilizing medical treatment and necessary patient transfer regardless of state restrictions.

Emergency medical conditions involving pregnant patients may include, but are not limited to, ectopic pregnancy, complications of pregnancy loss, or emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia with severe features. Any state laws or mandates that employ a more restrictive definition of an emergency medical condition are preempted by the EMTALA statute.

Stabilizing treatment could include medical and/or surgical interventions (e.g., abortion, removal of one or both fallopian tubes, anti-hypertensive therapy, methotrexate therapy), regardless of state laws or mandates on such procedures.

The full letter can be found on the Health and Human Services website or at this link.

