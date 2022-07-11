ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

Jami Vibbert discusses the current application of privacy laws to healthcare and life sciences companies. Efforts to enforce those laws will show that they weren't intended for modern life sciences companies and will lead regulators to adapt better-aligned ones. This is the first in a brand new series: “Insights: Life Sciences” where we examine the legal issues and trends impacting the life sciences and healthcare industries.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.