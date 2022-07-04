This Month's Capital Snapshot
- The policy and political timeline for July, and a look at the remaining 2022 Congressional Calendar.
- An overview of top policy and legislative priorities over the course of the next few months.
- The impact of three landmark Supreme Court cases on American politics and public policy in an election year.
Congressional Schedule and Priorities for July 2022
Remaining Days in Congress
Update on a Possible Reconciliation Package
- Recently, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) said he was open to a
"skinnier" reconciliation bill that focused on:
- Inflation and deficit reduction, including certain tax reforms. Sen. Manchin hopes to increase corporate taxes, among others.
- Prescription drug pricing reform.
- Climate and energy spending.
- In recent weeks, Sen. Manchin and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have met multiple times to discuss a possible reconciliation bill. These meetings got more frequent in late June, with four meetings the week of June 20.
- It is likely Senate Democrats will submit legislative text of drug pricing reforms that could be included in a reconciliation bill to the Senate Parliamentarian. (The Parliamentarian is tasked with determining if language complies with Senate budget reconciliation rules.)
- If a deal is reached, Leader Schumer's team is targeting July or earlyAugust for a potential vote on such a package.
- Any potential deal that Senate Democrats reach with Sen. Manchin will also have to be approved by Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ). We believe there is still a fairly large gap between what Sen. Manchin and Sen. Sinema want in a deal, including on various tax policies.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY)
Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)
*Dilpreet Kaur and Jirayu (Chow) Paueksakon contributed to this Advisory.
