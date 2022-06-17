In the June 15 Medical Billing and Revenue course, Parsons' attorney J. Kevin West provided participants with practical information regarding:

Who does the provider's billing?

What is being billed?

The claim form

A primer on medical coding (CPT, ICD 10, HCPCS)

Does the medical record support what was billed?

Documenting medical necessity

The impact of EHR on billing and medical record content

Fraud and Abuse concerns

Upcoding

Unbundling

Lack of medical necessity

Incorrect coding

Having a compliance plan

Coding and Billing Audits

Collections

