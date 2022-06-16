self

The acceleration in the development and use of, and comfort with, telehealth over the past several years has the potential to counteract historical disparities in access to health care. Listen to hear how Andy Ward, Director of the South Boston Collaborative Center, and Kate Steinle, Chief Clinical Officer of Folx Health, are leveraging telehealth to serve their communities.

