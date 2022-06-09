Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • What's Next on Capitol Hill?
  • Republican Healthy Future Task Force Releases Proposal to Modernize Healthcare
  • After Complaints, HHS Releases New Checklist to Help Ensure Payer Compliance with No Surprises Act
  • CMS Announces New Quality Improvement Strategy
  • ONC Committee Advances Prior Authorization Recommendations
  • HHS Announces New Office of Environmental Justice
  • Latest Medicare Trust Fund Report Forecasts Funding Shortfall by 2018, Recommends Urgent Action
  • FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee Meets to Advance COVID Shot Recommendations
  • WHO Creates New Global Health Crises Committee

