United States:
Holland & Knight Health Dose: June 7, 2022
09 June 2022
Holland & Knight
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly
dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders
abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health
sector.
This week's topics include:
- What's Next on Capitol Hill?
- Republican Healthy Future Task Force Releases Proposal to
Modernize Healthcare
- After Complaints, HHS Releases New Checklist to Help Ensure
Payer Compliance with No Surprises Act
- CMS Announces New Quality Improvement Strategy
- ONC Committee Advances Prior Authorization Recommendations
- HHS Announces New Office of Environmental Justice
- Latest Medicare Trust Fund Report Forecasts Funding Shortfall
by 2018, Recommends Urgent Action
- FDA Vaccine Advisory Committee Meets to Advance COVID Shot
Recommendations
- WHO Creates New Global Health Crises Committee
Read the full Health Dose »
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences from United States
Alston & Bird Health Care Week In Review, May 20, 2022
Alston & Bird
Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in health care regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action...
Potential Pitfalls Of Telehealth Prescribing
Mintz
As we've previously covered, while Congress has acted to extend certain COVID-era telehealth flexibilities (mostly related to Medicare coverage) beyond the Public Health Emergency (PHE)...
Medical Group Peer Review: The Next Frontier
Nossaman LLP
While hospital medical staffs have traditionally handled most of California's peer review activity, recent trends are forcing more and more medical groups to wrestle with reporting and...