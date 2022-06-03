Kate Driscoll co-authored an article for the American Bar Association Health eSource discussing telehealth enforcement trends.

"The surge in telehealth during the PHE [public health emergency] has cemented its position in the American healthcare system as provider and patient attitudes have shifted toward wider acceptance of the benefits and efficiencies of telehealth," the authors wrote. "DOJ [Department of Justice] has increased enforcement efforts to combat egregious examples of telehealth fraud, but will likely pivot to more nuanced enforcement involving regulatory rule-breaking, including increased use of the FCA [False Claims Act]. Telehealth providers and healthcare companies should remain proactive and nimble to adapt to the changing regulatory landscape by developing and regularly updating robust compliance programs and implementing mechanisms to detect and minimize exposure to telehealth fraud."

