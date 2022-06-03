self Seyfarth Into the Breach · Episode 18: Utilizing RWI in Healthcare Transactions

Into the Breach is the first law firm podcast exclusively devoted to reps and warranties insurance and the transactional risk markets. Hosted by Seyfarth partners Bryan M. O'Keefe and Gena B. Usenheimer, the hosts in their unique, buoyant style, interview leaders from the industry, and explore the latest developments, market trends, and news impacting RWI and transactional risk insurance.

RWI coverage for healthcare deals has evolved -- years ago, healthcare transactions were generally difficult to insure; now, multiple RWI markets offer attractive coverage options and competitive rates. Still, healthcare deals have unique features that carry additional risk for insurers and can result in a more robust due diligence process before the policy is bound. In this episode, Bryan and Gena are joined by Jonathan Sprintz, Managing Director at Blue Chip Underwriting, to talk about utilizing RWI in healthcare transactions.

Topics discussed include:

The historic use of RWI on healthcare deals

How the RWI marketplace has evolved to provide better coverage options

Certain types of healthcare transactions and specific facets of deals where RWI coverage is still challenging

The scope of due diligence that carriers expect Buyers to provide to obtain RWI coverage, including with respect to specialized topics such as billing and coding

Current pricing and retentions on healthcare deals

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.