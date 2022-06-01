United States:
Outlook Therapeutics To Revise Ophthalmic Bevacizumab BLA In Light Of FDA Request
01 June 2022
Goodwin Procter LLP
Outlook Therapeutics announced today that the FDA has requested
additional information in order to complete the filing of the
company's BLA for LYTENAVA. LYTENAVA, or ONS-5010, is an
ophthalmic intravitreal injection formulation of bevacizumab for
the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases. In response to
FDA's request, Outlook has voluntarily withdrawn its BLA and
plans to resubmit a revised version by September 2022.
There is currently no approved ophthalmic formulation of
bevacizumab. Russell Trenary, President and Chief Executive Officer
of Outlook Therapeutics, commented, "We remain confident in
ONS-5010 and its potential to be the first FDA-approved ophthalmic
formulation of bevacizumab that avoids the public health risk to
patients of off-label treatment of bevacizumab that was never
approved for any ophthalmic indications."
