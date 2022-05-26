United States:
Holland & Knight Health Dose: May 24, 2022
26 May 2022
Holland & Knight
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth
weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep
stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting
the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- House Energy and Commerce Committee Marks Up User Fee, Mental
Health and ARPA-H Bills
- Insulin Cap Bill Awaiting a CBO Score
- Senators Reach Deal on Veteran Toxic Exposure Bill
- U.S. Surgeon General Issues New Advisory on Health Worker
Burnout
- FDA Advisors to Review COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Under
5
- CMS Launches Beneficiary Website, Webinar Series to Prepare for
Medicaid/CHIP Revalidations Resuming Post-PHE
- Abbott, FDA Agree on Plan to Reopen Baby Formula Plant, But End
to Shortage Still Weeks Away
Read the full Health Dose »
