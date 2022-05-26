Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

House Energy and Commerce Committee Marks Up User Fee, Mental Health and ARPA-H Bills

Insulin Cap Bill Awaiting a CBO Score

Senators Reach Deal on Veteran Toxic Exposure Bill

U.S. Surgeon General Issues New Advisory on Health Worker Burnout

FDA Advisors to Review COVID-19 Vaccines for Children Under 5

CMS Launches Beneficiary Website, Webinar Series to Prepare for Medicaid/CHIP Revalidations Resuming Post-PHE

Abbott, FDA Agree on Plan to Reopen Baby Formula Plant, But End to Shortage Still Weeks Away

