United States:
Healthy Byte: OCR Seeks Comment On Recognized Security Practices, Penalties, And HIPAA Settlement Sharing
27 May 2022
Alston & Bird
The Department of Health and Human Services' Office for
Civil Rights is seeking comments on implementing recognized
security practices, determining compensable "harm," and
sharing settlement amounts related to HIPAA/HITECH violations.
Alysa Austin and Lance Taubin discuss OCR expectations for
implementing recognized security practices, the steps covered
entities should be taking now, what should constitute a compensable
"harm," and payment methodologies to determine settlement
sharing.
