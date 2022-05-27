The Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights is seeking comments on implementing recognized security practices, determining compensable "harm," and sharing settlement amounts related to HIPAA/HITECH violations.

Alysa Austin and Lance Taubin discuss OCR expectations for implementing recognized security practices, the steps covered entities should be taking now, what should constitute a compensable "harm," and payment methodologies to determine settlement sharing.

Healthy Byte: OCR Seeks Comment On Recognized Security Practices, Penalties, And HIPAA Settlement Sharing

