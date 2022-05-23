Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in health care regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

Week in Review Highlight of the Week:

This week, HHS distributed $482 million in PRF payments and announced $1.5 billion for State Opioid Response (SOR) grants. Read more about these actions and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

Event Notices

June 6, 2022: The National Institutes of Health (NIH) announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Allergy and Infectious Diseases Council. The agenda will include reports from the Institute Director, the Division Director, and Division Staff.





NIH announced a public meeting of the National Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases Advisory Council. The agenda will include a discussion of program policies and issues. June 14, 2022: FDA announced a public meeting of the Science Board to the Food and Drug Administration Advisory Committee. The Board will consider challenges in evaluating the safety of dietary supplement and food ingredients with predicted pharmacological activity, utilizing cannabinoids as a case study. The Board will also hear about FDA's enhanced efforts to spur the development, qualification, and adoption of new alternative methods for regulatory use that can replace, reduce, and refine animal testing and have the potential to provide both more timely and more predictive information to accelerate product development and enhance emergency preparedness. The Board will also hear about FDA's efforts to ensure optimal organization, infrastructure, and expertise for data science efforts in alignment with its regulatory scope and evidence-based decision making, in support of FDA's public health priorities.





NIH announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Eye Council. The agenda will include the presentation of the National Eye Institute (NEI) Director's report, discussion of NEI programs, and concept clearances. June 21-22, 2022: The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) announced a public meeting of the Center for Substance Abuse Prevention's (CSAP) Drug Testing Advisory Board (DTAB). The agenda will include a discussion of the Mandatory Guidelines for Federal Workplace Drug Testing Programs, updates on the Drug Free Workplace Program as well as updates from the Department of Transportation, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, a presentation by Dr. Barry Sample on Workforce Drug Testing for Marijuana in 2021, and a presentation by Dr. Svante Vikingsson on Hydroxy Cocaine and Cocaine Ratios in Hair.





II. Congressional Hearings

U.S. House of Representatives

On May 17, 2022, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis held a hearing entitled, Underpaid, Overworked, and Underappreciated: How the Pandemic Economy Disproportionately Harmed Low-Wage Women Workers. Witnesses present included: Ms. Mary Katharine Ham, CNN Commentator and Author; Dr. C. Nicole Mason, President & Chief Executive Officer, Institute for Women's Policy Research; Ms. Cynthia Murray, Fitting Department Associate, Walmart; Dr. Yana van der Meulen Rodgers, Professor of Labor Studies and Employment Relations, Faculty Director, Center for Women and Work, on behalf of Rutgers University; and Ms. Vicki Shabo, Senior Fellow - Paid Leave Policy and Strategy, Better Life Lab, New America.





On May 18, 2022, the House Committee on the Judiciary held a hearing entitled, Revoking Your Rights: The Ongoing Crisis in Abortion Care Access. Witnesses present included: Ms. Aimee Arrambide, Executive Director, Avow Texas; Ms. Catherine Glenn Foster, President & CEO, Americans United for Life; Ms. Michele Bratcher Goodwin, Chancellors Professor of Law, University of California, Irvine; and Dr. Yashica Robinson, At-Large Member, Board of Directors, Physicians for Reproductive Health.





On May 18, 2022, the House Committee on Homeland Security Subcommittee on Border Security, Facilitation, and Operations held a hearing entitled, Examining the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) Efforts to Combat the Opioid Epidemic. Witnesses present included: Mr. Brian Sulc, Executive Director, Transnational Organized Crime Mission Center, Office of Intelligence & Analysis, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; Mr. Pete Flores, Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations, U.S. Customs & Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security; and Mr. Steve Cagan, Assistant Director for Countering Transnational Organized Crime, Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Immigration & Customs Enforcement, U.S. Department of Homeland Security.





On May 18, 2022, the House Committee on Energy & Commerce held a markup of six bills. Legislation discussed included: H.R. 7667, the Food and Drug Amendments of 2022, H.R. 7666, the Restoring Hope for Mental Health and Well-Being Act of 2022, H.R. 7233, the Keeping Incarceration Discharges Streamlined for Child and Accommodating Resources in Education (KIDS CARES) Act, H.R. 623, the Gabriella Miller Kids First Research Act 2.0, H.R. 3771, the South Asian Heart Health Awareness Act of 2021, and H.R. 5585, the Advanced Research Project Agency-Health (ARPA-H) Act. All six bills, as amended, were ordered reported favorably to the House.





On May 19, 2022, the House Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies held a hearing entitled, Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request for the Food and Drug Administration. Witnesses present included: The Honorable Robert M. Califf, Commissioner of Food and Drugs, Food and Drug Administration.

U.S. Senate

On May 17, 2022, the Senate Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies held a hearing entitled, A Review of the President's FY 2023 Funding Request and Budget Justification for the National Institutes of Health. Witnesses present included, Dr. Lawrence Tabak, Acting Director, National Institutes of Health; Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Dr. Gary Gibbons, Director, National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute; Dr. Joshua Gordon, Director, National Institute of Mental Health; Dr. Richard Hodes, Director, National Institute on Aging; and Dr. Nora Volkow, Director, National Institute on Drug Abuse.





On May 18, 2022, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions held a hearing entitled, Cybersecurity in the Health and Education Sectors. Witnesses present included: Ms. Denise Anderson, President and CEO, Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center; Mr. Joshua Corman, Founder, I Am The Cavalry; Ms. Amy McLaughlin, Cybersecurity Program Director, Consortium of School Networking; and Ms. Helen Norris, Vice President and Chief Information Officer, Chapman University.





On May 19, 2022, the Senate Special Committee on Aging held a hearing entitled, Mental Health Care for Older Adults: Raising Awareness, Addressing Stigma, and Providing Support. Witnesses present included: Dr. Erin E. Emery-Tiburcio, Ph.D., ABPP, Co-Director, Rush Center for Excellence in Aging; Dr. Kenneth M. Rogers, M.D., MSPH, MMM, State Director, South Carolina Department of Mental Health; Ms. Kimberly Williams, President and CEO, Vibrant Emotional Health; and Mr. Jim Klasen, Certified Older Adult Peer Specialist (COAPS) Facilitator.

III. Reports, Studies & Analyses

On May 16, 2022, KFF published an issue brief entitled, State Actions to Address Nursing Home Staffing During COVID-19. This issue brief summarizes federal and state standards related to nursing home staffing prior to COVID-19 and builds on existing information by identifying changes to state minimum staffing requirements adopted since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. KFF also examined state legislative and regulatory actions since the onset of the pandemic that directly affect worker wages and training requirements.





On May 16, 2022, the Congressional Budget Office published a report entitled, Budgetary Effects of a Policy That Would Lower the Age of Eligibility for Medicare to 60. In this report, CBO discusses an estimate of the federal budgetary costs of a policy that would lower the age of eligibility for Medicare, largely reflecting current program rules for people who would be newly eligible. The estimate was prepared in conjunction with the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation (JCT). This report also describes the resulting changes in the number of people with health insurance coverage and the sources of that coverage.On May 17, 2022, the RAND Corporation published a report entitled, Prices Paid to Hospitals by Private Health Plans. This report uses medical claims data from a large population of privately insured individuals, including hospitals and other facilities from across the United States, and allows an easy comparison of hospital prices using a single metric. The report found that in 2020, across all hospital inpatient and outpatient services (including both facility and related professional charges), employers and private insurers paid 224 percent of what Medicare would have paid for the same services at the same facilities.





On May 19, 2022, KFF published a report entitled, Medicaid Coverage of Pregnancy-Related Services: Findings from a 2021 State Survey. The survey asked states about the specific maternity services they cover. The range of pregnancy-related services that states cover is shaped by many factors, and states have significant latitude to set income eligibility levels, define specific maternity care services, and apply utilization controls such as prior authorization and preferred drug lists (PDL). This report presents detailed survey findings from 41 states and DC on fee-for-service coverage and utilization limits for Prenatal care and Delivery, Fertility Services, Counseling and Support Services, Substance Use Disorder Services, and Breastfeeding Supports and Postpartum Care.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On May 16, 2022, HHS announced a funding opportunity of nearly $15 million for a three-year federal grant to establish a SAMHSA program that will strengthen the delivery of behavioral health care to residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities. Funded by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), this program will establish a Center of Excellence for Building Capacity in Nursing Facilities to Care for Residents with Behavioral Health Conditions (Center for Excellence). The Center of Excellence is expected to improve overall health care in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities by providing direct consultation to staff to increase understanding, improve awareness, reduce stigmatization, and build knowledge and skills for effective resident care. The program will be funded with CMS' Civil Money Penalty (CMP) funds, which come from collected CMPs that are imposed against nursing homes and other long-term care facilities when they are not in substantial compliance with one or more Medicare and Medicaid program participation requirements for long-term care facilities. More information on this funding can be found here.





On May 17, 2022, HHS announced a nearly $3.5 million five-year grant opportunity to develop a Center of Excellence, advancing behavioral health care for Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander (AANHPI) communities while reducing behavioral health-related disparities. The AANHPI Behavioral Health Center of Excellence will promote culturally and linguistically appropriate behavioral health information and practices; establish a steering committee to identify emerging issues; and provide training, technical assistance, and consultation to practitioners, educators, and community organizations. Training topics include addressing mental health impacts caused by unconscious bias and hate against AANHPI communities. The Center of Excellence will also develop accessible, public-facing infographics and other materials that address behavioral health, including those that provide data disaggregated by race and ethnicity, as well as best practices for improving engagement and retention of AANHPI behavioral health professionals. More information on this funding can be found here.





On May 18, 2022, HHS announced its first-ever behavioral health Recovery Innovation Challenge. The goal of this challenge is to identify innovations developed by peer-run or community-based organizations, and entities that may partner with them—such as local or state governments, health systems, hospitals, or health plans—that advance recovery. As part of this challenge, participants are encouraged to share details about the practices they are using to advance recovery and demonstrate how these practices have: 1) expanded upon SAMHSA's definition of recovery, or 2) helped them overcome challenges in incorporating recovery into their behavioral health services or systems. SAMHSA is using the challenge to directly engage with a larger and more diverse number of organizations, including groups providing recovery services and supports at all levels in the continuum of care for behavioral health. More information on this opportunity can be found here.





On May 18, 2022, HHS announced $2 million in funding to establish a national center of excellence on social media and mental wellness. The purpose of the CoE will be to develop and disseminate information, guidance, and training on the impact—including benefits and risks—that social media use has on children and youth, especially the risks to their mental health. This center of excellence will also examine clinical and social interventions that can be used to mitigate the risks. The center of excellence on Social Media and Mental Wellness will focus on three priorities: 1) education and resources around the risks and benefits of social media use for children and youth; 2) culturally and linguistically appropriate technical assistance focusing on active learning, consultation, and support on how to best assist children and youth when interfacing with the digital world in a way that enhances their mental health while reducing harm; and 3) best practices and research updates. More information on this funding can be found here.





On May 18, 2022, HRSA announced the distribution of more than $482 million from previously-appropriated funding for the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) in Phase 4 General Distribution payments. These payments are being issued to nearly 2,300 providers across the U.S. HRSA will continue to distribute additional PRF Phase 4 General Distribution payments as it processes remaining applications from providers. Including these payments, HRSA has distributed a total of nearly $14 billion in PRF Phase 4 payments to approximately 88,000 providers across the U.S. In addition to these PRF payments, HRSA also has distributed a total of $7.9 billion from funding appropriated for American Rescue Plan (ARP) Rural payments to more than 46,000 providers since November 2021. More information on this funding can be found here.





On May 18, 2022, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced a series of monthly calls for health care stakeholders related to the unwinding of the Public Health Emergency (PHE) that was declared in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The first call will be held on May 25, 2022. Registration information for the CMS monthly calls can be found here. Previously, in December 2021, HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra pledged to provide a 60-day notice before any termination or expiration of the declaration of a PHE. Notably, HHS would have been expected to announce the 60-day notice of termination of the PHE by May 16, 2022 in advance of the expiration of the current PHE on July 15, 2022. However, to date, HHS has not announced a date for ending the PHE, indicating that HHS expects to extend the PHE beyond July 15, 2022.





On May 19, 2022, HHS announced a State Opioid Response (SOR) grant funding opportunity that will provide nearly $1.5 billion to states and territories to help address the nation's opioid addiction and overdose epidemic. The SOR grant program provides formula funding to states and territories for increasing access to FDA-approved medications for the treatment of Opioid Use Disorder (OUD), and for supporting prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery support services for OUD and other concurrent substance use disorders (SUD). The SOR program also supports care for stimulant misuse and use disorders, including for cocaine and methamphetamine. The SOR program helps reduce overdose deaths and close the gap in treatment needs across America by giving states and territories flexibility in funding evidence-based practices and supports across different settings to meet local community needs. More information on this funding can be found here.

