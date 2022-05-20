Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Energy and Commerce Marks Up User Fee
  • Mental Health Packages
  • Public Health Emergency (PHE) Status
  • Extension on Public Comment on 2022 Environmental Justice Strategy and Implementation Plan Draft Outline
  • CMS Finalizes Home-Care Rule
  • OIG Report Identifies 43% of Hospital Errors are Preventable: Recommends Solutions to Improve Patient Safety
  • New Investigation Finds States/Local Governments Slow to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities

