Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Energy and Commerce Marks Up User Fee

Mental Health Packages

Public Health Emergency (PHE) Status

Extension on Public Comment on 2022 Environmental Justice Strategy and Implementation Plan Draft Outline

CMS Finalizes Home-Care Rule

OIG Report Identifies 43% of Hospital Errors are Preventable: Recommends Solutions to Improve Patient Safety

New Investigation Finds States/Local Governments Slow to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities

