Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Energy and Commerce Marks Up User Fee
- Mental Health Packages
- Public Health Emergency (PHE) Status
- Extension on Public Comment on 2022 Environmental Justice Strategy and Implementation Plan Draft Outline
- CMS Finalizes Home-Care Rule
- OIG Report Identifies 43% of Hospital Errors are Preventable: Recommends Solutions to Improve Patient Safety
- New Investigation Finds States/Local Governments Slow to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.