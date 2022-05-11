- Massachusetts AG Maura Healey has settled with five nursing homes in the Commonwealth over allegations of patient neglect, insufficient staff training, and inadequate care, which in some situations involved deaths of nursing home residents.
- The settlements, which include financial penalties ranging from $30,000 to $81,500, total over $250,000, most of which will go to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Long Term Care Facility Quality Improvement Fund. The settlements also require the implementation of ongoing compliance programs to ensure patient safety and proper response to medical emergencies.
- The settlements will resolve numerous allegations from the five nursing homes, which included failures to appropriately train nursing staff and to adequately reposition, care for, or report significant health declines, and to respond appropriately to residents' medical emergencies, resulting in death.
