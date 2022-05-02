Below is Alston & Bird's Health Care Week in Review, which provides a synopsis of the latest news in health care regulations, notices, and guidance; federal legislation and congressional committee action; reports, studies, and analyses; and other health policy news.

This week, CMS issued the CY 2023 Policy and Technical Changes to the Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Benefit Programs final rule. Read more about this rule and other news below.

I. Regulations, Notices & Guidance

NIH announced a public meeting of the National Advisory Environmental Health Sciences Council. The agenda will include a discussion of program policies and issues, as well as a Council Discussion. The agenda will also include the Division of Extramural Research and Training (DERT) Director's report. June 13 and 15, 2022: FDA announced a public meeting and listening sessions to discuss proposed regulations to establish tobacco product standards for menthol in cigarettes and characterizing flavors in cigars. During the public meeting and listening sessions, FDA will provide information on the proposed rules to the public and provide the public an opportunity to provide open public comment.

II. Congressional Hearings

On April 27, 2022, the House Committee on Energy & Commerce Subcommittee on Health held a hearing entitled, The Fiscal Year 2023 HHS Budget. Witnesses present included: The Honorable Xavier Becerra, Secretary, HHS.

On April 27, 2022, the House Committee on Oversight and Reform held a hearing entitled, McKinsey & Company's Conduct and Conflicts at the Heart of the Opioid Epidemic. Witnesses present included: The Honorable Maura Healey, Attorney General, Commonwealth of Massachusetts; Ms. Gillian Feiner, Senior Enforcement Counsel, Massachusetts Attorney General's Office; Mr. Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company; Professor Jessica Tillipman, Assistant Dean for Government Procurement Law Studies, George Washington University Law School; and Mr. Uttam Dhillon, Chair, Regulatory Defense, Compliance & White Collar Practice Group, Michael Best & Friedrich LLP.

On April 28, 2022, the House Committee on Ways and Means held a hearing entitled, Proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Budget with Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra. Witnesses present included: The Honorable Xavier Becerra, Secretary, HHS.

On April 29, 2022, the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis held a hearing entitled, Ensuring Scientific Integrity At Our Nation's Public Health Agencies. Witnesses present included: Ms. Anita Desikan, Senior Analyst, Center for Science and Democracy, Union of Concerned Scientists; The Honorable Gene Dodaro, Comptroller General of the United States, Government Accountability Office; Dr. Sonja Rasmussen, Former Editor-in-Chief, Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; and Ms. Candice Wright, Director, Science, Technology Assessment, and Analytics, Government Accountability Office.

On April 26, 2022, the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions held a hearing entitled, FDA User Fee Agreements: Advancing Medical Product Regulation and Innovation for the Benefit of Patients, FDA Center Directors. Witnesses present included: Patrizia Cavazzoni, M.D., Director, Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, United States Food and Drug Administration; Peter Marks, M.D., Ph.D, Director, Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, United States Food and Drug Administration; and Jeffrey Shuren, M.D., J.D., Director, Center for Devices and Radiological Health, United States Food and Drug Administration.

On April 28, 2022, the Senate Committee on Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies held a hearing entitled, A Review of the President's Fiscal Year 2023 Budget Request for the Food and Drug Administration. Witnesses present included: The Honorable Dr. Robert Califf, Commissioner, Food and Drug Administration.

IV. Other Health Policy News

On April 27, 2022, HHS announced it had developed new, free informational resources that inform Americans of their rights under law on coverage for mental health benefits. The new resources include an updated trifold pamphlet explaining mental health parity, detailing what it means to the consumer, and listing the protections the parity law provides. They also include an overview of parity geared toward parents, family members or caregivers with information and tools to help them obtain behavioral health services for children or family members in their care. Finally, there is a training tool which provides state regulators and behavioral health staff an overview of mental health and substance use disorder parity and how to implement and comply with the federal parity law regarding employee-sponsored health plans and group and individual health insurance. More information on these materials can be found here.

On April 29, 2022, HHS announced that the total enrollment for Medicaid expansion, Marketplace coverage, and the Basic Health Program in participating states has reached an all-time high of more than 35 million people as of early 2022. The announcement comes following a report from the Office of the Secretary for Planning and Evaluation (ASPE) that also describes new estimates from the National Health Interview Survey, showing that the uninsured rate in the fourth quarter of 2021 was at nearly an all-time low of 8.8 percent for the full population (similar to the 8.9 percent rate in the third quarter of 2021), compared to 10.3 percent in the fourth quarter of 2020. More information on the announcement and report can be found here and here.

