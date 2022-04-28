Earlier this month, the New York State Department of Health announced that Brett Friedman, who replaced Donna Frescatore in 2021 as the New York State Medicaid Director, is leaving the Medicaid Program. The Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mary Bassett, announced Mr. Friedman's departure in a news release on April 8, 2022. Dr. Bassett identified Amir Bassiri will take over Mr. Friedman's responsibilities. Mr. Bassiri most recently served as the Deputy Medicaid Director under Mr. Friedman; and has served the Medicaid program in a number of positions and capacities since coming to the Department of Health from the Executive Chamber.

Given that this is the second major leadership change in a year for the Medicaid program, and the changes in the Medicaid program enacted as part of the 2022-2023 State Budget, how will these shifts at the top impact health care providers and organizations? Will there be new factors to consider in terms of Medicaid compliance and regulations? Subscribe to our blog to receive these and other insights from our team of health care attorneys.

