Fundamentals in Healthcare Law April 20, 2022
In the April 20 Medicaid in Idaho course, Parsons' attorneys J. Kevin West provided participants with practical information regarding:
- Medicaid Basics
- Introduction to Medicaid
- Eligibility
- Benefits
- Reimbursement
- Waivers
- Idaho Medicaid
- Key laws and regulations
- Healthy Connections program
- Audits and enforcement
- Estate planning issues
