Jennifer Kreick, a partner in Haynes Boone's Healthcare and Life Sciences Practice, collaborated on an article for the American Health Law Association with a team of lawyers from multiple law firms. Read an excerpt below:

The digital health technology marketplace is booming, spawning a multitude of investment opportunities and a steadily growing volume of digital health transactions. Given the complex regulatory landscape surrounding these transactions, appropriate diligence is key to protecting investors. Digital health encompasses a broad array of technologies, including telehealth, mobile health applications, diagnostic tools and technology, electronic health records (EHR), wearables, remote patient monitoring, and many others. The variety of digital health technologies can make diligence challenging because of the varied health care regulations that can be implicated by different technologies. This Briefing outlines some of the potential healthcare regulatory considerations for a digital health transaction and includes tools, such as a sample diligence checklist, for these transactions.

Excerpted from an American Health Law Association Briefing. To read the full article, click here.

Originally Published by American Health Law Association

