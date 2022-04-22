To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
In the second episode of HIPAA Tips With
Williams Mullen, health care attorneys Rebecca Ivey
and Nathan Kottkamp discuss what health care providers can do to
mitigate the significant risks associated with ransomware
attacks.
Among the matters that made it across the South Carolina State House this legislative session is Senate Bill 2 (S 2), a piece of legislation Ralph Barbier and I wrote about last fall (here). S 2 proposes the elimination of one of the largest state agencies in South Carolina—the Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC).
