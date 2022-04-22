ARTICLE

United States: HIPAA Tips With Williams Mullen: Health Care Providers - Are You Ready For A Ransomware Attack? (Video)

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

self

In the second episode of HIPAA Tips With Williams Mullen, health care attorneys Rebecca Ivey and Nathan Kottkamp discuss what health care providers can do to mitigate the significant risks associated with ransomware attacks.

Download a summary of their discussion here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.