Montana's Medicaid program provides low-income Montanans—from children to seniors to the disabled to the medically needy—access to health care services that support their health and well-being. In 2021, Medicaid provided coverage to approximately one in four Montanans. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Montana Medicaid has been an invaluable health care safety net for individuals impacted by economic instability and pandemic-related health needs. It preserved coverage for enrollees who might have been disenrolled, ensuring that they would be able to access essential health services during this difficult time.

In "Medicaid in Montana: How Medicaid Impacts Montana's State Budget, Economy, and Health," the second annual report commissioned by the Montana Healthcare Foundation, Manatt Health provides an in-depth analysis of the program, its cost and its impacts on health in the state. In the first research of its kind, the analysis shows that Montana's Medicaid expansion led to lower use of high-cost emergency services and increased access to lower-cost primary care and outpatient specialty services. The report also shows that Montana spends a lower proportion of the state general fund to finance its Medicaid program than peer states.

Manatt Health also assisted in developing the report's databook, which allows readers to conduct more in-depth analyses of trends.

To access the full report and accompanying databook, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.