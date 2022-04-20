The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is ending some COVID-related waivers before the end of the public health emergency in an effort to slowly unwind the regulatory flexibilities that facility-based providers have been relying on.

self

Sean Sullivan discusses the great unwinding of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the numerous CMS waivers, including some related to telehealth in nursing facilities.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.