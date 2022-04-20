United States:
Healthy Byte: How Can Providers Comply With Unwinding COVID-Era Waivers? (Video)
20 April 2022
Alston & Bird
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) is ending
some COVID-related waivers before the end of the public health
emergency in an effort to slowly unwind the regulatory
flexibilities that facility-based providers have been relying
on.
Sean Sullivan discusses the great
unwinding of the COVID-19 public health emergency and the numerous
CMS waivers, including some related to telehealth in nursing
facilities.
