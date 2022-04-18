On April 12, 2022, Secretary Becerra of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services extended the existing public health emergency for 90 days, effective April 16, 2022, until July 15, 2022. Without this extension, the declaration would have expired on April 16, 2022:

As a result of the continued consequences of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, on this date and after consultation with public health officials as necessary, I, Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services, pursuant to the authority vested in me under section 319 of the Public Health Service Act, do hereby renew, effective April 16, 2022, the January 31, 2020, determination by former Secretary Alex M. Azar II, that he previously renewed on April 21, 2020, July 23, 2020, October 2, 2020, and January 7, 2021, and that I renewed on April 15, 2021, July 19, 2021, October 15, 2021, and January 14, 2022, that a public health emergency exists and has existed since January 27, 2020, nationwide.

The current public health emergency has now lasted for over two years, but there has been talk that this may be the last time it is renewed. The Biden administration has stated it will provided 60 days' notice of its intention to terminate the declaration or to let it expire.

