self Health Care Beat · Health Law Recap ? March 2022

Health Care Beat is brought to you by Seyfarth's cross-disciplinary Health Care team. Each Beat will focus on key industry and legal trends, while identifying practical takeaways for organizations across the health care industry. Episodes will provide listeners with timely and insightful commentary on a variety of health care topics from a range of experts and thought leaders in this space.

Follow us on: iTunes | Google | SoundCloud | Spotify

On this episode of Health Care Beat's "Health Law Recap," Chris DeMeo, a partner in Seyfarth's Corporate department and member of the firm's Health Care group, provides listeners with a brief discussion of highlights in health law from the month of March. Focusing on information privacy and security, Chris addresses recent reports of data breaches, government warnings on cybersecurity, and various government enforcement updates.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.